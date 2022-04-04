HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Bruce D. Broussard Buys 6,810 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.