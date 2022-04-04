HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $739.04.

HUBS traded up $18.45 on Thursday, hitting $509.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,210. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. American Trust acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

