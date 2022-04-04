HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $739.04.

HUBS traded up $18.45 on Thursday, hitting $509.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,210. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. American Trust acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.