Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 2,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

