Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,000 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 350,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $844.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

