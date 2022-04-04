Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $221.25 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.