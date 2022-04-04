Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 63.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NWL opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

