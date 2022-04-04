Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ChromaDex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.55 on Monday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

