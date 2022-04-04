IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of IESC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36. IES has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $823.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.
About IES (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.