IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36. IES has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $823.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.23.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IES by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

