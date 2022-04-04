IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Purchases $499,997.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,706. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

