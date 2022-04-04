Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 121,597 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,597 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. 35,500,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.