Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.97. 244,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,664. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

