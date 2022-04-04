Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,256 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pool by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of POOL traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $430.74. The company had a trading volume of 350,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,576. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $351.87 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

