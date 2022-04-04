Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 60,372 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $135.96. 761,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

