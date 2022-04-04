Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.07. 5,855,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.