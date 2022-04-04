Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,168. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

