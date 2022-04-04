Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,832. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

