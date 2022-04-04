Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.17. 664,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,412. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

