Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95,952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,500. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

