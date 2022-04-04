Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,001. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

