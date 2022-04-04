Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

