Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,265 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,725. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $331.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.