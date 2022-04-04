ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 187,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,854. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.