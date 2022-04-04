ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
Shares of IMGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 187,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,854. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Further Reading
