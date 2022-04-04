Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 11,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

