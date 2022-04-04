InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE:INFU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

