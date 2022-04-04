Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

