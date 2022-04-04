Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 278,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,751. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 69,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

