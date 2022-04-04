Insider Buying: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Movano stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Movano Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Get Movano alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movano by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.