Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases 2,138 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King purchased 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,484.94 ($4,565.02).

Richard King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Richard King purchased 2,100 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,528 ($4,621.43).

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 161.82 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,127. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.72.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.