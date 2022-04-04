Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires 1,863 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,173.12 ($5,466.49).
Mark Bridgeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Mark Bridgeman acquired 3,337 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £7,174.55 ($9,398.15).
Shares of UEM opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Monday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.59. The company has a market cap of £480.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (Get Rating)
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.
