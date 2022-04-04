Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Sells $17,798.56 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $17,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALHC opened at $11.72 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

