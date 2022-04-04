Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $15,325.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. 1,016,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,006. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.