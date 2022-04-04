Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Sells $166,668.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Chiodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of Gentex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $72,262,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

