Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $713,230.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $20,621.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

