Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $713,230.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $20,621.00.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $320,301.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.