Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60.

MX stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$69.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,818. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.41.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.