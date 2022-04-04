Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. 129,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,476. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $771.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

