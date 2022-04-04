Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 52,277 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($768,336.31).

LON UU traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,122 ($14.70). 1,595,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.00. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 900.80 ($11.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,063.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

UU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

