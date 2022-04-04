Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 60,833 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 60,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $3,556,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,677,336.62.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

