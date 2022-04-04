Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,100,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.1% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

