Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0124 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $386,873.74 and $1,288.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.79 or 0.07469542 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.61 or 1.00346992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,283,133 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

