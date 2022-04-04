Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $100.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,135,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 540,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

