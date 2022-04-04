Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $100.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.
In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,135,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 540,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.