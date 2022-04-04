International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

