International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $50.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.
International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
