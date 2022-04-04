International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.