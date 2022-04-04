Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $483.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

