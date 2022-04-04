Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 228,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 300,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

