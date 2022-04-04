Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IVQ.U traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.33. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$74.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

In other news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$107,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

