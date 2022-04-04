Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 95,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

