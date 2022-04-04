Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,294,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,246,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.