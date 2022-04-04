Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,732. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

