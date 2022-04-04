iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IPW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,310. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Get iPower alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.