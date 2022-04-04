iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IPW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,310. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.73.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.