IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.00% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

